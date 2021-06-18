Gap remains in salaries of county boards

Other counties in the region also

LAURINBURG — Earlier this month, members of the Scotland County Board of Education had hoped to bring their monthly salaries into line with their Scotland County Board of Commissioners counterparts.

The school board’s salaries must get approved by the county commissioners, but they do not come out of the county’s budget — instead being a part of the school board’s operating monies.

At the county commissioners’ monthly meeting last week, the school board got its first raise in a number of years, but not what it had requested or hoped for.

“We sent the request to the county commissioners to increase the stipend to be equal with the county commissioners in pay and benefits,” said School Board Chair Rick Singletary. “The Board of Education meets twice a month for three to four hours and, as we understand it, the county commissioners only meets once a month. So we felt it was comparable for what we are doing.”

For the past several years, school board members, including the board chair, in Scotland County have been receiving $300 per month or $3,600 per year.

Initially, the county commissioners considered a $150 per month raise for regular board members and $200 per month for the chair. But Commissioner Whit Gibson suggested a change.

“That’s a very small increase for the chairman, who has a lot of responsibility, and I think it should be more,” he said.

He then made a motion to increase regular board members by $150 per month to $450, and nearly double the chairman’s salary to $592 per month. That motion was seconded and unanimously passed.

Still, the raises will not bring school board members anywhere close to what county commissioners are paid, where regular members receive $623 per month and the chair receives $926 per month — and could get a raise when the 2021-22 budget is approved on Monday.

The gap in salaries, which does not include things like benefits and travel expenses, between county commissioners and school board members is common throughout the region.

Following are the monthly salaries of the two boards in six area counties …

— Richmond County: $907.42 for county commissioners, $968 for the chair; $325 for school board members, $350 for the chair.

— Robeson County: $1,209.33 for county commissioners, $1,566.50 for the chair; $520.11 for school board members, $620 for the chair and $570 for the vice-chair.

— Bladen County: $766.67 for county commissioners, $855.44 for the chair and $811.25 for the vice-chair; $479 for school board members, $575 for the chair.

— Anson County: XXXXXXXXXXX; $300 per meeting for school board members, $400 for the chair.

— Moore County: $891 for county commissioners, $1,061.25 for the chair; $390 for school board members, $465 for the chair.

— Hoke County: $1,167 for county commissioners, $2,349 for the chair; $375 for school board members, $400 for the chasir.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or cvincen [email protected] Senior writer Katelin Gandee contributed to this story.