Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Short Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that checks and a food stamp card were taken from her residence. There were no signs of forced entry.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Todd Circle reported to the police department on Wednesday that she had received an E-Trade check folio in the mail but that she did not open an account with E-Trade. The account has been canceled and the incident is under investigation.

Shooting

LAURINBURG —Police responded to Marcellus Street on Wednesday in reference to shots fired. Upon arriving at the scene officers observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed and conducted a traffic stop. The 2014 Ford Taurus had a bullet hole and broken glass from being struck with gunfire and the driver, 24-year-old Latina Boyd of Hope Mills told officers she was leaving the area because of the shooting and her vehicle had been struck while on Marcellus Street. There was an estimated $500 damage done to the vehicle. Boyd however, was arrested due to an order for arrest for failure to appear in Bladen County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

During this time a second call about a vehicle being struck by gunfire was reported. A 28-year-old resident of Marcellus Street told officers there was $400 damage done to her 2003 Nissan Altima. The source of the gunfire was not located.

Attempted robbery

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Walmart on Wednesday in reference to an attempted robbery. The 39-year-old victim of Laurinburg told officers she had returned to her vehicle from the box store when a man entered her vehicle and began assaulting her and her juvenile son. The male demanded money and valuables but the woman defended herself and the man fled the area. EMS responded and the female was treated for minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tessa Lee Lowery, 28, of Old Stage Road in Gibson was arrested Wednesday on an order for arrest on several traffic violations out of Richmond County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Paula Leggette, 44, of Grant Street was arrested Wednesday for misuse of 9-1-1 and maintaining a disorderly house. She was given a $300 bond.