Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

June 18

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will be held with Jim Quick and Coastline in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

June 19

— The Laurinburg Rotary Club will hold its monthly litter pickup from 9 to 11 a.m. Those who can assist are asked to meet on the corner of McIntosh Road and Airbase Road. Park in the business on the corner named Skilled Games (red and yellow sign). There will be bags available, a few vests, special Rotary shirts and pickup tools. If you have items of your own tools to use, please bring them.

— A farmers market will be held in McDuffie Square from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature local farmers and craft vendors. McDuffie Square is the new park located between Railroad and Atkinson streets.

June 23

— Richmond Community College will host a Financial Aid Day at its Scotland County campus in Laurinburg from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 25

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

June 26

— The Purcell Funeral Home would like to invite everyone to their first Community Fun Day from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at its Laurinburg location.

June 28

— The Arts Council of Scotland County will be holding a camp at 131 South Main Street. The camp will have Myra Stone instructing and students must bring their own digital camera, cell phone or iPad. A signed parent permission form is also needed as students will walk around downtown. The class is for students 10 to 18 from the hours of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $35, register online at https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp.

June 29

June 30

July 2

— Carolina Hearts located on S. Main st. will be holding a fan drive.

July 15

July 19

— The Arts Council of Scotland County will be holding a camp at 131 South Main Street. The camp will have Tyris Jones instructing students for a drama production the last day of camp. The camp will be eight days for students 6 to 17. The camp will go from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include lunch for students. The cost is $50, register online at https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp.

July 23

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host the Tim Clark Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

Aug. 28

— In its finale, the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host The Tams in downtown Laurinburg at 5 p.m. as part of a day-long “Back to School Festival.”

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.