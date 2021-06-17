Fighting Scots ready to march into a new season

LAURINBURG — School may be out for summer, but high school band director Britton Goodwin says it is almost time to start gearing up and get ready for the upcoming fall Scotland High marching band performances.

“We will start band camp on July 26 for percussion and color guard,” said Goodwin. “The rest of the band will join in on Aug. 2.”

At the end of the 2019 marching band season, the Fighting Scots band was named grand champion over 22 bands at Midway High School — but the band has some challenges to conquer before defending the title after a year of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was very challenging doing band on the computer,” said Goodwin. “Our students thrive in a large group setting, so having to do individual activities was difficult to sustain over a long period of time. We will certainly have a lot of fundamentals to cover, both music and marching, but we are excited to get to do this in person again.”

Goodwin also said he is looking forward to gathering all the students together after being apart for so long.

“I am also looking forward to traveling to competitions with them again,” said Goodwin.

After band camp, the band will perform at its first football game on the road.

“Then school will start and we will continue performing at games and preparing for our first competition, which is Sept. 25,” said Goodwin.

According to Goodwin, the number of band members this year is still uncertain as they continue to recruit new students to the program.

“I feel that the numbers will be down slightly from where we left off in the 2019 season,” said Goodwin. “It is not too late to join. Anyone interested should contact me at school at 910 276-7370 or via email at [email protected] All are welcome.

“We are beyond excited to see all of our band and color guard students soon,” added Goodwin.

