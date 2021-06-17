Board to discuss budget June 24

MAXTON — Residents here could see an increase of up to 5% in their water/sewer rates during the next budget cycle, which begins July 1.

The Maxton Board of Commissioners is considering an increase of 3% or 5% to make the town more competitive when applying for state grants that would fund improvements to the town’s water and sewer infrastructure. During a meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners voted to delay the decision until a special-called budget meeting, which will be held June 24 at 10 a.m.

“Our rates are seen as being low and every time we apply for grants we get denied for grants just because our water rates are low,” Town Clerk Michael Cousar said Wednesday.

The current residential water rate is $16.16 for the first 2,500 gallons used. With the 3% increase, the new rate would be $16.64 per 2,500 gallons. A 5% increase would raise the rate to $16.97 for the first 2,500 gallons.

Also during the Tuesday meeting, the commissioners tabled a decision on participating in or opting out of One-Stop Early Voting. Because Maxton straddles Scotland and Robeson counties, if the town opts out of early voting for one county, they must opt out of the other, Cousar said.

The commissioners also tabled renewing an Offender Labor contract with Scotland Correctional Institute, and the approval of a Robeson County E-911 Interlocal agreement.

The county currently provides 911 services to the town and the proposed agreement includes a $15 charge per resident, Cousar said. The item was tabled so the town staff could gather more information on the agreement for commissioners.

All tabled items will be added to June 24 meeting’s agenda. During the meeting, the town will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2021-21 fiscal year budget.

Also Tuesday, the commissioners rejected a donation of land from Herman Chavis, who inherited a parcel of land at 604 Patterson St.

“They can’t do anything with the land,” Cousar said. “The parcel is so small and there’s really nothing you can do with it.”

In other business, the commissioners:

— Accepted an award from R.B. Dean-Townsend Middle School, who recognized the town for its years of support;

— Reappointed Minnie Miller to a three-year term on the Maxton Housing Authority Board;

— Reappointed Larry Graham and Ritchie McCrimmon to three-year terms on the ABC Board;

— Reappointed Cynthia Johnson to the Economic Development Strategic 5-Year-Plan Committee. The term is one year.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.