Airportboardloses amember

MAXTON — Willis “Bill” Bunch Sullivan passed away suddenly at the age of 78 on Saturday and Maxton Mayor Paul Davis said he will truly be missed by many.

“He was just a great person,” said Davis. “He would do anything he could for the betterment of Maxton and the people of his community. He was a wonderful and enjoyable person to be around.”

Sullivan was a member of the Tree Committee in Maxton, as well as the secretary for the Southeast Regional Airport Authority.

“Mr. Sullivan was an incredible man who would give anyone the shirt off his back,” said Southeast Regional Airport Authority Assistant Director Seth Hatchell. “He was always doing things of his own volition for the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and the Town of Maxton. I have to say, I believe he knew the property at the airport better than just about anyone.”

Hatchell said Sullivan would frequently call the office or pop by.

“He would come in to ask things like, ‘Did you know that there was a fallen tree about 500 feet in the woods off Airbase Road’ or ‘Are you sure that map is correct? I was walking it the other day and saw a stake that seemed a little further south,” said Hatchell. “Mr. Sullivan made an effort to do what he could for everyone he came into contact with, absolutely no one was a stranger. He was invested in people, every time I saw him he always asked how I was doing and how my wife was getting along. He will be sorely missed.”

Hatchell also said Sullivan’s love and dedication for his family and community is one thing he will always remember and miss most.

“Mr. Sullivan always talked about his family when he came to the airport, I know he loved them very much,” said Hatchell.

Davis knew Sullivan for 40 years and according to him, Sullivan’s work ethic expanded well beyond the fences of the airport.

“He was always joining in on efforts in any capacity where he could be helpful.”

While recalling the life of Sullivan, Davis said when Sullivan took a project into his own hands when the Maxton clock tower stopped working.

“He of course got the permission he needed from the town before doing anything, but he did not hesitate to offer his assistance and took on the project of fixing the problem,” said Davis. “He investigated it, found the problem and was able to make the repairs. Even after it was back working he took on the responsibility to keep it going because it is considered such a focal point for the Maxton community.”

According to Davis, Sullivan was also the chairman of the Maxton Historical Society.

“He would do anything he was asked to do,” said Davis. “He was recently working to help the Maxton museum to open back up.”

Davis also said Sullivan was a Sunday School teacher at the First Presbyterian Church in Maxton and was well known by almost everyone.

“He had two dogs,” said Davis. “Every morning he would walk them both around the town and would stop to speak with those he met along the way. Again, he was just an all-around great guy who wanted to help others and help keep Maxton great as well.”

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Maxton. Sullivan will then be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery following the service.

The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall beginning at 1 p.m. until service time.

Bumgarner Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendees are still asked to practice social distancing when possible.

