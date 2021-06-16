City approves its new $36.25 million fiscal year budget

LAURINBURG —The city budget has been approved by the Laurinburg City Council.

The total budget approved by the council on Tuesday was $36,250,684 which was higher than what the original proposed budget came in at $34,374,339.

The budget was presented in three parts during Tuesday night’s Laurinburg City Council; the five-year capital improvement plan, 2021-22 fee schedule and the budget ordinance.

“This is probably the fifth or sixth year that we had a city-wide capital improvement plan that addresses all the needs that we can predict,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “A capital item is any item over $5,000 that has a useful life over one year … it’s a detailed 20-plus page plan that details right under $58 million in needs over the next four or five years.”

The capital improvement plan was unanimously approved by the council, as was the fee schedule which only had one increase.

“Our fee schedule is flat fees across the board,” Nichols said. “The only changes this address is the $2 or 7.5% increase in our solid waste fee … the $26.50 we currently charge would go up to $28.50 for residents. That’s a 7.5% increase and that’s what the commercial increase would be as well.”

There were questions, however, when it came to the budget ordinance. While the budget includes items such as a 3% cost of living increase for employees, it also includes capital in all four funds, three people for an in-house tree trimming crew and the money to build a dog park in Laurinburg.

Barking over dog park

Mayor Pro Tem Mary Evansspoke about concerns with the dog park.

The city would be paying $40,000, an additional $3,000 would be coming from the Tourism Development Authority, to put the dog park off the U.S. 15/501 access road in hopes of getting more travelers with dogs to come off U.S. 74 and into Laurinburg. Earlier in the meeting, the council unanimously voted to rezone the parcel to house the dog park.

“I’ve been thinking about the dog park and I’m just not convinced that we have enough of a hard evidence about the dog park being successful in our city,” Evans said. “I did run that route again and I know Laurinburg, I’ve been over there and it’s not complicated if you already know. If you don’t know and you pass the stop sign you end up in a residential area and I don’t think people are going to like that.”

Evans added the park has been based on parks that are off Interstate 95, which is much busier than U.S. 74 with a different type of traffic.

“I’m just not convinced and I think we need to do some more research,” Evans said. “I think we need to pull it out at this time and we need to put it in contingency. I’m concerned about the liability to the city with those dogs … I just don’t think it’s a very good use of taxpayer money at this point. I just don’t have enough evidence that it would be a good thing.”

This isn’t the first time Evans spoke against the dog park, as in previous meetings she was concerned about the location and the area around the dog park.

Councilmember Don Rainer did agree that it could be confusing for people to get to the location, and the areas surrounding the future park aren’t the best.

Despite concerns from Evans, the council did vote to keep the park in the budget with no changes to the ordinance. It was a 4-1 vote with Evans being the sole no vote.

