TEES TO TOYS

LAURINBURG — Several youngsters gathered Wednesday morning at Scotland County Memorial Library to create chew toys for dogs using shredded T-shirts and their imaginations.

The craft activity was part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.

“Our theme this summer is ‘Tails and Tails,; which was sent to us by the state library,” said Jenna Maley, youth services librarian. “We’ve all see the chew toys at stores, usually made with rope of some kind, but these made with T-shirts are far more durable.”

Maley added that the T-shirts being used during the craft project were donated by Helping Hands.

When the youngsters arrived, they were instructed by Maley on how they could choose a T-shirt color and then start braiding the strips of cloth — either into a single strand or in groups of three to make a much-larger chew toy.

“We’re at the beginning of our Summer Reading Program, and there are several more activities and events scheduled.” Maley said. “Hopefully we will see more and more children participating as the summer goes on.

“Some of the things we have scheduled includes Wednesday craft days and morning movies,” Maley said recently. “While the specific dates for in-person programming are still in progress, one special event we have scheduled which is sure to become a new patron favorite is the Rockstar Magic of Chris and Neal.”

Rockstar Magic of Chris and Neal will be at the library on July 19 for two shows, at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

There will also be numerous prizes available during the Summer Reading program

Registration for the SRP runs through July 1.

For information on this program or to learn about other opportunities available, call the Scotland County Memorial Library at 910-276-0563.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]