Man arrested after stealing car, fleeing

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and fleeing an accident.

According to Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, officers responded to Scotland Crossing near Food Lion around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers spoke with a 49-year-old female of Hillcreek Road, who told officers that while she ran into Food Lion her mother stayed in her silver 2020 Nissan Rogue in the parking lot. While she was inside, a man jumped into the vehicle and assaulted her mother, who was in the passenger seat, before pushing her out of the vehicle and driving away.

The vehicle then sped through the parking lot before crashing into the rear driver-side corner of a red Hyundai Sonata that was parked near Golden Run. Inside the Sonata was a 29-year-old resident of Carver Street, who told officers after her vehicle was hit she saw the male driver run towards U.S. 401.

Officers searched the area and located the suspect, who was identified as 25-year-old Samorie Rozail McLaurin of Washington Street. He was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of common law robbery, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, hit and run, careless and reckless driving and failure to notify law enforcement about an accident. He was given a $500,000 bond and placed in the Scotland Detention Facility.

According to Young, the charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill was given to McLaurin because it is believed he intentionally hit the Sonata, making the vehicle a deadly weapon.

The woman who was assaulted and pushed from the Sonata refused medical treatment. No other injures were reported.

