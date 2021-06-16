Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that 58-year-old Debra Caulder had entered her home while she was not there and without permission. When the victim arrived home, Caulder was coming out of the residence and assaulted the victim before leaving. Upon entering the residence the victim noticing clothing missing and her television, cellphone and antique statues were damaged. The total amount in damages and stolen items was valued at around $900. Warrants for Caulder’s arrest were issued.

LAURINBURG — A resident of St. Johns Church Road in Gibson reported to the police department on Tuesday that, while at Walmart, unknown persons had stolen his blue 2001 Toyota Corolla.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Salemeun Tyrese Battle, 21, of Butler Street was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for arrest for failure to stop at a stop sign, improper breaks and fictitious information to an officer. He was given a $500 bond.