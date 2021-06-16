UNCP School of Education host collaborative meeting with Public Schools of Robeson County leadership

PEMBROKE – Mental health strategies, NC Math 1 Impact Project and discussion of creating a teacher assistant to teacher pipeline were among the topics discussed during a collaborative planning meeting with leaders from the School of Education at UNC Pembroke and Public Schools of Robeson County.

The School of Education hosted the meeting in the chancellor’s dining room on Monday. The School of Education representatives included Dean Loury Floyd, Lisa Mitchell, Kayonna Pitchford, Gretchen Robinson, Nicole Stargell and Bryan Winters.

Attending on behalf of the public schools’ leadership team were Superintendent Freddie Williamson, Assistant Superintendents Robert Locklear and Jennifer Freeman and Billie Joe Harris, director of Licensure.

Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and Interim Provost Zoe Locklear offered greetings and joined the discussion.

“Meeting with our partners provides time to reflect and collaboratively plan mutually beneficial P-12 school and community engagements. These conversations continuously improve the production of teachers and school administrators,” Dean Floyd said.