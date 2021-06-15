Elder abuse awareness recognized during event at Scotland County DSS

LAURINBURG —The Adult Services team held an Elderly Abuse Awareness Celebration at the Scotland Country Department of Social Services building on Tuesday and is hoping this, along with hard work, will help to continue to bring light to the cause.

“June is actually World Elderly Abuse Awareness Month,” said Adult Services Supervisor Kimberly McRae. “We have invited all the DSS staff, the Scotland County Board of Commissioners as well as members of the community in hopes to get more information out.”

A crowd of approximately 50 or more gathered to hear what the group had to say and to show their support for the elderly members in the area.

“There are more elderly in our community alone who are facing the challenges of abuse and who are being exploited,” said McRae. “These members of our society have already given to the community, have lived their lives and do not deserve to be treated this way. It is time for this cause to be in the spotlight and help them.”

According to McRae, many elders are afraid to speak out due to fear of retaliation or fear of getting the abusers in trouble.

“One out of six elders have experienced some form of abuse,” McRae said. “And that is one too many.”

DSS Director April Snead also spoke during the ceremony and said the Adult Services staff is amazing for the work they put in.

“These ladies up here today have, I would say, at least 100 hours of experience when put all together,” said Snead. “I am very proud of the work they do and for being passionate.”

Mayor Pro Tem of Laurinburg Mary Evens presented McRae and her team with a proclamation as well to recognize Elder Abuse Awareness.

“With it being World Elder Abuse Month we are presenting the proclamation to show the city stands behind the cause and we believe in what this team is doing,” said Evens.

