Car crashes into business after chase by law enforcement

LAURINBURG — Realty World on West Boulevard at the corner of Atkinson Street suffered damage on Monday after a vehicle drove into the building while trying to escape law enforcement.

According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Depoartment, officers were at Walmart around 8 p.m. when they were notified of a larceny and a suspect. The officers attempted to stop the suspect, who was later identified as 43-year-old Bryan Locklear of Pembroke, before he sped off in his 2006 Hyundai Sonata.

Officers pursued Locklear down West Boulevard and, when the vehicle got to the intersection of West Boulevard and Atkinson Street, Locklear sped through the red light and then collided with the Reality World building.

Locklear then fled on foot in an attempt to avoid law enforcement, but was apprehended by officers. After his arrest, officers located cocaine on Locklear as well.

Locklear was charged with misdemeanor larceny, felony fleeing to elude arrest, resisting arrest and felony possession of cocaine along with a variety of traffic violations. from the chase. He was given a $44,000 bond.

There is an estimated $15,000 in damages to the Realty World building from the accident.

There were two others in the car at the time of the chase and accident, an adult female and an 8-year-old juvenile. Neither were reported to be injured and no charges were given to the female.

