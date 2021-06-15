Farmers market is Saturday

LAURINBURG —The second farmers market of the year will sprout up in McDuffie Square on Saturday, offering a plethora of purchasable items.

“Last month was a great success,” said Tourism Development Director Cory Hughes. “Many who were in attendance really appreciated the market and we look forward to seeing all of them again — and hopefully we will see some newcomers as well.”

Hughes also said he is hopeful this Saturday’s market, which will be held from 9 a.m. until noon, will be an even bigger success.

“There will be vendors of many types on Saturday,” said Hughes. “We usually have items such as plants, crafts, honey and more. There will also be tents set up where you can get advice on your plants and produce.”

Tents will be set up for the vendors in the square and there is no cost to set up and sell items.

“Anyone who wants to be a vendor is welcome as long as we have space,” said Hughes. “A business license is not required to participate. Contact Daniel Walters with the city of Laurinburg to reserve your spot.”

There will not be a farmer’s market in July, so the next one will be held on Aug. 28.

“A lot of families are off on vacation during July,” said Hughes. “We felt due to this and rise in temperatures it would be best to take the month off.”

McDuffie Square is located at the intersection of Atkinson and Railroad streets. To contact Walters and reserve a vendor slot, call 910-276-8324.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]