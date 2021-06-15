Sheriff’s Office recovers $42,360 in stolen property

LAURINBURG — During the second week of June, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division recovered $42,360 of stolen property from around the region.

Included in the recoveries was:

— A 2020 Honda Foreman ATV, recovered from Robeson County.

— A 2020 Yamaha YZ 250 Dirt Bike and a 2018 Polaris RZR Side -by-Side, each recovered in Marlboro County, S.C. These vehicles were taken from the MudBash on Memorial Day weekend.

“We are still looking for a 2021 CanAm 450 ATV that was also taken during the MudBash,” said Capt. Randy Dover. “We have recovered three of the four missing vehicles so far. We are still following all leads on the last ATV.”

Also recovered were multiple tools stolen from the Hwy. 79 area totaling $8,860.

“In these cases, three arrests have been made,” Dover said. “We have pending charges and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Sheriff;s Office received assistance from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and tips from the public.

“Scotland County has some dedicated and hard-working detectives that go above and beyond on a daily basis,” Dover added. “Scotland County is blessed to have such dedicated detectives.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]