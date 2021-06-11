City to meet Tuesday to discuss budget

LAURINBURG — After a year of a flat budget, the city of Laurinburg could be seeing a more normal budget for the 2021-22 year.

The public hearing on the budget will be held during the city council’s 7 p.m. regular board meeting on Tuesday. The city’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year comes in at $34,374,339.

The city budget can be found on the city’s website — laurinburg.org — under budgets on the documents and forms page or you can request a copy by emailing [email protected]

Since the city hall is closed to the public at this time the meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page. Those wishing to attend the public hearing in person to comment must notify City Clerk Jenny Tippett by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Those who want to comment but do not want to attend in person can send their comments to Tippett via email at [email protected] or via regular mail at P.O. Box 249, Laurinburg. Any comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Other topics on the agenda include updates on the upcoming municipal elections, fund requests from Partners in Ministry, an update on the stormwater plan and ditch maintenance and an update on the bicycle planning grant.

