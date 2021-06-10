Summer Reading Program to help Humane Society

LAURINBURG —The 2021 Summer Reading Program entitled ‘Tails and Tales” at Scotland County Memorial Library has kicked off its first week.

According to Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley, the library is almost out of the kick-off kits that were made for the program. The kits include six age-appropriate books, a reading log, bookmark, calendar of events and reading rules all of which are provided by Scholastic for the first 100 registrants.

“We’re so excited to be back to having an in-person summer reading program,” Maley said. “We’re doing craft days and morning movies so we’re encouraging parents to bring their children down and sign up.”

Next week’s craft event will be DIY pet toys which will be donated to the Scotland County Humane Society. The craft day coincides with “Support Pet Adoption Week” where the library is asking for donations of pet supplies for the humane society.

“Specifically, they’re asking for paper towels and dry pet food,” Maley said. “This is a really great way to help the humane society and they’ll get to see that their crafts are being used for something good. Make sure you follow our Facebook page and the Scotland County Humane Society’s Facebook page to see how these items are getting used.”

The program is open to children from kindergarten through 12th grade. With the SRP children can win prizes based on the number of minutes a child reads and logs with the prize options being posted on the library’s Facebook and bulletin board.

Parents can register their children for the event by July 1 in order to be eligible for prizes but children do not have to be registered with the program to partake in the events.

For information on this program or to learn about other opportunities available, call the Scotland Memorial Library at 910-276-0563.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected]