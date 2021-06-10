Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

June 11

— Partners In Ministry has partnered with United Healthcare Group and Innovative Insurance Group to provide individuals and families who are in low-income homes with free over-the-counter medicine. Individuals will receive items that include, but are not limited to pain relief, cold and cough medicine, allergy, digestive, vitamins and even children’s medicines. The primary purpose for this event is to identify participants that may qualify for the free prescription pharmacy program. All over-the-counter medicine is completely free and for anyone in gthe county over the age of 18. Where: Partners In Ministry, 12 Third St., East Laurinburg. When: From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. How do I sign up: Pre-orderyour medicine online (strongly encouraged!):Link below.https://form.123formbuilder.com/5909177//or Visit Partners InMinistry’s website at www.pim-nc.org

June 12

— Scotland County Schools will sell the contents of the former I.E. Johnson Elementary School. Desks, tables, and chairs will be available to the public for purchase from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at I.E. Johnson Elementary, 815 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg. Please make arrangements for pick-up.

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will host a Murder Mystery Dinner. The “Death Ahoy” themed event will be trying to uncover who killed cruise director Sunny Sails. Tickets are $35 and include a steak dinner. The event will be held at Brick + Mortar located at 209 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. For information, contact 910-277-2585.

June 14-16

— Tina Maynard will instruct in creating several art projects for youth to take home during the “Colour Me Creatif” event at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg. Youth 5 to 11 years old will be held 9 to 11 a.m.; those 12 to 18 will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Cost for each participant is $35. Register online at storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-arts-camp.

June 15

— The Adult Services Unit of the Scotland County Department of Social Services will meet in front of the building for the Elder Abuse Awareness Ceremony at 2 p.m. There will be a brief ceremony commemorating Elder Abuse Awareness month on World Elder Abuse Day. We look forward to seeing you there.

June 16

June 18

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will be held with Jim Quick and Coastline in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

June 19

—A farmers market will be held in McDuffie Square from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature local farmers and craft vendors. McDuffie Square is the new park located between Railroad and Atkinson streets.

June 25

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

June 26

— The Purcell Funeral Home would like to invite everyone to their first Community Fun Day from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at its Laurinburg location.

June 28

— The Arts Council of Scotland County will be holding a camp at 131 South Main Street. The camp will have Myra Stone instructing and students must bring their own digital camera, cell phone or iPad. A signed parent permission form is also needed as students will walk around downtown. The class is for students 10 to 18 from the hours of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $35, register online at https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp.

June 29

June 30

July 19

— The Arts Council of Scotland County will be holding a camp at 131 South Main Street. The camp will have Tyris Jones instructing students for a drama production the last day of camp. The camp will be eight days for students 6 to 17. The camp will go from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include lunch for students. The cost is $50, register online at https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp.

July 23

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host the Tim Clark Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

Aug. 28

— In its finale, the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host The Tams in downtown Laurinburg at 5 p.m. as part of a day-long “Back to School Festival.”

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.