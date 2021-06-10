Orientation held prior to summer sessions

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County held a teacher orientation on Wednesday in preparation of the start of summer school on Monday.

Students who are enrolled in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will attend classes from June 14-24 and July 6-29. High school students can attend sessions June 7-30 and July 6-29 and will be given a flexible schedule to allow them to continue to meet other responsibilities, like working at summer jobs.

An estimated 600 teachers took part in the orientation at Lumberton Junior High School, according to Gordon Burnette, PSRC Chief Communications officer. The orientation began at 8:30 a.m. and lasted until 10 a.m.

“It may be summer, but teachers and administrators are still hard at work ensuring our students within the district receive a high-quality education. Summer school sessions in the Public Schools of Robeson County are critical this year as we work together to limit the magnitude of learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the district,” Burnette said.

“Summer school will benefit our students by allowing them an opportunity for credit recovery coursework. Summer school will also benefit our seniors who plan to complete the credit requirement for participation in our summer graduation ceremonies,” he added.

There were 1,100 high school students, 200 Indian Education students, and 7,000 kindergarten through eighth-grade students enrolled in the summer school program as of Wednesday, Burnette said.

Assessments will be given before and after the program to gauge proficiency. A Read to Achieve assessment will be administered afterward to third-graders as an alternative proficiency gauge. Principals also will review progress as the decisions about whether or not to promote students to the next grade level are made after the program.

Child Nutrition will be serving students enrolled in summer school breakfast and lunch on campus, either in the cafeteria or in the classroom.

The PSRC Child Nutrition Department also has started its drive-thru and curbside pick-up Summer Feeding Program for children ages 1 to 18. The Summer Feeding Program started June 1 and will end July 29.

The Summer Feeding Program operates Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All PSRC schools have Summer Feeding Programs, with the exception of Piney Grove Elementary School and Tanglewood Elementary School, Burnette said.