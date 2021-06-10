Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had forced entry through their front door, causing $250 in damages. It is unknown if anything was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Haney Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had forced entry through their rear door causing $250 in damages. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A Gastonia resident reported to the police department on Wednesday that while at the Clinton Inn medication valued at $1,800 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A 67-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that while at the Roses Express on West Boulevard their purse with financial cards, identification, cellphone and cash was taken.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Andrea McCrimmon, 30, of Carver Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Darryl McLean, 28, of Salley McNair Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Hoke County. He was given a $150,000 bond.