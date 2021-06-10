Trio of ‘Creative Camps 2021’ to kick off next week

LAURINBURG —The downtown Storytelling Arts Center will begin hosting a trio of summer camps aimed at getting area youth to think creatively.

“Led by the talents and skills of three well-known local people and co-sponsored by United Way, these camps will offer something for a variety of ages and artistic interests,” said Anne Todd, a member of the Arts Council of Scotland County.

Creative Camps 2021 will begin next week — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — with “Colour Me Creatif,” featuring Tina Maynard, who will instruct youth on creating several art projects they will be able to take home.

All classes will be held at the Storytelling Arts Center — youth ages 5 to 11 will meet from 9 to 11 a.m.; those 12 to 18 will meet from 1 to 3 p.m.

The classes cost $35 per participant and pre-registration is required.

On June 28-30 — which is also a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday — Myra Stone of Myra Stone Photography, will instruct youngsters between the ages of 10 and 18 on how to take better photos.

The classes will run from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center, but there will also be some walking around the downtown area.

Students must bring their own digital camera, cell phone or iPad. Parental permission is required.

The cost is $35 and pre-registration is required.

Creative Camps 2021 will wrap up with the third of its series, this one an eight-day Drama Camp featuring Tyris Jones.

The camp is open to youth between the ages of 6 and 17. It will be held at the Storytelling Arts Center in two segments — from July 19-23 and July 26-29. The classes will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The cost will be $50 per participant and lunch will be provided each day. Pre-registration is required.

“The Arts Council will be participating in many downtown events during the upcoming months,” said Dora Sharber, board chair for the Arts Council.

For information and to pre-register for these events, visit storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-camp.

