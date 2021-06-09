Few tickets left for Murder Mystery Dinner

LAURINBURG —There are still a few tickets left for those wanting to set sail with Scotland County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, but they may go fast.

The third Murder Mystery Dinner has just 14 tickets left, as of Wednesday morning, according to Recreation Coordinator Jeff Maley.

“After a year of basically being quarantined, it’ll be good to get out and meet some new people or socialize with friends you know at the event,” Maley said. “The atmosphere will be a festive one, with lots of fun, laughter, and contemplation as we use our detective skills to solve the mystery of who killed the Cruise Director. Get dressed to go on a cruise and let’s have some fun.”

The performance will be put on by the Charlotte Murder Mystery Company, which was the same professional acting company Parks and Recreation used for last year’s event.

The event will be held at Brick + Mortar Venue from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before Saturday’s event as there is a catered steak dinner for attendees.

“We have flowered lei necklaces upon arrival at the venue and encourage everyone to socialize until the event starts,” Maley said. “We’ll eat our dinner once everyone has arrived and then get into the mystery part of the event. Also, alcohol will be offered separately from the ticket price which will include a variety of beer and wine.”

Tickets are available for purchase at this time online or by calling the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Office at 910-277-2585. The link for purchasing can be found on the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]