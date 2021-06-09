Safety Town is back on for this year

LAURINBURG — After missing 2020 because of COVID-19, the United Way of Scotland County’s Safety Town is coming back this year for children ages 4 and 5.

The annual event will be held from July 19-23 at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. The program teaches young children safety lessons on everything from fire to animals to strangers.

“We are so excited to be holding the event again this year,” said United Way Director Coy Moody. ‘We missed getting to have it and we know the kids and parents did as well. It is running a little later than normal this year but we’re just excited that we’re getting to put it on.

The program will run from 8 a.m. to noon, with the children being provided snacks and a graduation event at the end of the week.

“Safety Town helps prepare students going into kindergarten or pre-kindergarten,” Moody said. “It helps them learn not only how to act in a classroom but also teaches them about fire safety, stranger danger, pedestrian safety, how to safely get on and off a bus and how to sit on a bus. It’s a very hands-on program which the kids always enjoy.”

The program does cost $10 for each student but Moody added there are scholarships to help families that might not be able to afford to put their child through the program.

Parents can find the link to register their children on the United Way’s Facebook Page or website.

Moody added the program is still looking for volunteers to help for the week.

“We would like to have some teachers volunteer since they are used to being in a classroom so they can prepare the kids for when they get into the classrooms in the fall,” Moody said. “But we’re also accepting some younger volunteers who might need community service hours for one of the high school clubs they’re involved in. They would be helping us by buddying up with the younger kids just to help them throughout the day.”

To volunteer, call the United Way at 910-276-6064 or email at [email protected] with name and contact information.

Reach Katelin Gandee at kg[email protected]