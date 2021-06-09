Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cooper Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons broke into their residence and stole a washing machine, dryer, kitchen table and air-conditioning unit totaling $800.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to the Clinton Inn on Tuesday after someone reported that their vehicle was broken into and $1,000 cash was taken. There were no signs of forced entry.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A 37-year-old Maxton resident reported to the police department on Monday that while at the Scotland Inn they had $200 and suboxone strips taken from them.

LAURINBURG — Trinity Presbyterian Church reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen a catalytic converter valued at $1,000 from a church van.

LAURINBURG — A 59-year-old of Pennsylvania reported to the police department on Tuesday that while at the Pine Acres Lodge they had two bank cards and a check taken from them.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Karlie Guinn, 19, of Laurel Hill was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Currituck County. She was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeremy Clemmons, 34, of Kiser Road was arrested Tuesday for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on a government official, simple possession of Xanax and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $10,000 bond.