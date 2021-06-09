Confederate Monument’s fate moves closer to getting moved

LAURINBURG — After nearly nine months of research, discussion and haggling, the county commissioners’ Confederate Monument Committee has made a recommendation.

“We have determined that the monument should be moved,” said Robert McPhatter, the committee chairman.

The monument currently sits in front of the Scotland County Courthouse on the corner of Biggs and Roper Streets. It is the monument’s third location over the past 120 years.

“There were mixed feelings along racial lines (but) that monument just signifies a dark past, and we want to move past that,” McPhatter told WLNC’s Sandy Callan. “I hope the commissioners … do what’s best for the county.”

Although McPhatter told the county commissioners that no specific location for the monument’s new home was determined, there were a number of possible sites discussed.

“The board can either accept or not accept the committee’s recommendation,” said Carol McCall, county chairman. “It can also assign additional directives to the committee. For example … does the committee have ideas for where it can be moved?”

McCall added that there has been no discussion about what the cost for moving the monument would be.

Another issue surrounding the Confederate Monument is the ownership.

“The monument is on county property and therefore, from the discussion (Monday), it is assumed that the monument is county property,” McCall stated. “There needs to be additional discussion and decision by the board and this subject will go forth to our July 5 meeting.”

Monument’s history

The Confederate Monument was officially dedicated Nov. 15, 1912, during a ceremony sponsored by the Quackenbush Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Gen. William R. Cox of Richmond, Virginia, was speaker of the day, after which a banquet was served to the veterans, the Sons of Veterans, and the Children of the Confederacy.

The monument originally stood in front of the 1901 Scotland County Courthouse in the center of the street at the corner of Main and Church streets. It was subsequently determined to be a traffic hazard and was moved onto the courthouse grounds. It was then relocated to the contemporary county courthouse sometime following its construction in 1964.

Over the decades, the monument has been used as a meeting place during Confederate Memorial Day to honor the “Immortal 600,” a group of 600 Confederate soldiers who were used as human shields to protect Union positions at Morris Island, South Carolina.

Three members of the “Immortal 600” were from Laurinburg.

