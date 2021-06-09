Brock Family Endowment continues to assist St. Andrews students

LAURINBURG — The Brock Family Endowment was established by Dorothy ‘Dot’ Brock in 2005 and has helped many students attend St. Andrews.

Mrs. Brock lived a life of service, including recognition from the Presbyterian Church (USA) with life membership for exceptional leadership. Sadly, Mrs. Brock passed away in 2017, but the endowment has continued to assist students by continuous contributions from her two daughters, Linda Oberlin and Summer Brock, both alumna of St. Andrews.

Mrs. Brock turned 18 during World War II. As much as she desired to attend college, she was unable to afford the tuition. Even though she was unable to experience college first-hand, she lived vicariously through her two daughters, Linda, known as Sam, and Summer.

In 1968, Sam graduated from St. Andrews with a degree in psychology. Summer was a theatre major and graduated seven years later in 1975. With a smile that could be heard through the telephone, Summer recalled a fond memory: St. Andrews hosted a semi-formal dance and, even though she was working the event, her mom attended anyway. At the dance on the DeTamble Terrace, Mrs. Brock danced the night away, eventually wearing a hole through the sole of her shoe.

Summer lived in Concord Hall throughout her four years at St. Andrews. Mrs. Brockwould visit her daughter frequently, whether it was to attend a campus event, such as the dance, or one of the many plays in which Summer was a designer. It seems as though Mrs. Brock would use any excuse to visit her daughters at college. She even became an “honorary Suite 5 member,” staying in Summer’s suite whenever she visited.

Mrs. Brock was deeply grateful for the experiences and education that both of her daughters received at St. Andrews. She was witness to the opportunities made availableto her daughters because of their education.

Mrs. Brock knew she needed to do something. Mrs. Brock recognized the invaluable college experience offered at St. Andrews and personally understood the challenge of attending college for students with limited financial availability. She wanted to give the opportunity of attending St. Andrews to students who may not have the ability to afford tuition otherwise.

When Mrs. Brock established the endowment, she only required that there were three conditions for the selection process: the student must be a North Carolina resident, financial need must be demonstrated, and the student must remain in good academic standing.

Taryn Tucker, a sophomore education major and softball player from Oakboro, was the recipient of the Brock Family Endowment for the 2020-21 academic year. Tucker had always wanted to be a teacher when she discovered St. Andrews. After learning of the excellent reputation of theSt. Andrews Education Department, she knew the small school in Laurinburg was the place for her. Even though her freshman softball season in 2020 did not go according to plan because of the global pandemic, she persevered.

Now finishing up her second year at St. Andrews, Taryn has been an exceptional student and very deserving recipient of the Brock Family Endowment.

Summer has visited the historic campus a number of times as an alumna; on the other hand, it has been many years since Sam has visited St. Andrews. As the sisters walked around the Laurinburg campus, the stories of their time at St. Andrews flowed. Comparing similarities and differences from the past to the present, the LA building that they grew to love (or hate, depending on which sister you asked), has largely remained the same.

However, Linda did note that the trees have grown quite a bit since her time attending St. Andrews, which began just four years after the Laurinburg campus opened in 1961.Trees may have grown a little taller, a photography darkroom may have changed into an office, but the heart and community of St. Andrews remains steadfast.

It was with that heart and community that Mrs. Brock fell in love. It was unfortunate that Mrs. Brock couldn’tattend college herself, but her generous contribution has allowed numerous students to fulfill her own dreams. The spirit of Mrs. Brock lives on throughout campus in the students her gift has allowed to experience the history and community of St. Andrews.

Michelle K. Habick is the director of public relations and media at St. Andrews University.