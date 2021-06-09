UNCP administrators selected to statewide leadership programs

PEMBROKE – Two cabinet-level administrators at UNC Pembroke have been selected to serve on the state’s premier leadership engagement programs.

Virginia Teachey, vice chancellor for Finance and Administration, has been selected to the UNC System’s Executive Leadership Institute. Jodi Phelps, chief communications and marketing officer, is currently participating in Leadership North Carolina as part of the 2020-2021 class.

“Often, when speaking to student leaders on campus, I’ll note leadership is a life-long pursuit, and there is always room to learn, improve and grow. I’m pleased to see two of our senior leaders on campus taking advantage of the opportunities to further develop their skills through two elite programs, clearly representing their passion for leading our university at the highest standard,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings.

The Executive Leadership Institute includes a focus on enhancing highly qualified future leaders from Historically Minority-Serving Institutions. This is the second cohort of the program designed to build the next generation of top leadership from the UNC System.

The 10-month program will provide an overall view of the UNC System, its operations and future leadership opportunities. The institute develops leadership skills by sharing best practices and forming partnerships among participants and their institutions. Members will benefit from executive coaching on an individual level and in a team setting.

Teachey has more than 26 years of administrative and financial experience in higher education. Before joining UNCP in 2019, she served as assistant dean for Finance and Business Management for the College of Engineering at North Carolina State University.

Phelps is among 55 civic and community leaders from government, business, nonprofit and education sectors across the state to be accepted to this year’s cohort of Leadership North Carolina. Participants are exploring issues critical to the state through discussions with top officials and professionals and experiential learning activities. LNC’s sessions focus on five key areas: economic development, education, environment, government and health and human services.

Through LNC’s program, participants gain new insight into North Carolina’s strengths and challenges and explore opportunities for improving and empowering their communities and the state as a whole.

Phelps joined UNC Pembroke in 2016, bringing two decades of experience in marketing, communication and organizational leadership. She came to UNCP after a successful career in nonprofit management, most recently serving as the chief operating officer for Action Pathways, Inc.

Mark Locklear is the public communication specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.