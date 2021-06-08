Wells tabbed as schools’ PR specialist

“It is great to have such a dedicated Scot who has a passion for education and the community. Mr. Wells experience in radio, media, and consensus-building will help our district soar to new heights.” — Superintendent Takeda LaGrand

LAURINBURG — Dave Wells has been announced to be filling the shoes of Meredith Bounds in the Scotland County School system.

The school board announced on Tuesday that, during Monday night’s Scotland County Board of Education meeting, Wells was selected to serve as the communication and public relation specialist beginning July 1. Wells has served the past two years as news director for WLNC Radio.

“I am honored to be chosen for this position and I will give my very best each day to serve the Scotland County Schools system and its stakeholders,” Wells said. “In education, it is imperative to have as much communication with our parents and stakeholders. It is my goal to offer the best channel for information to everyone involved.”

Wells is a 2019 graduate of Richmond Community College and a 2015 graduate of St. Andrews University.

“I am excited to have Mr. Wells to officially join the Scotland County Schools family,” said Superintendent Takeda LeGrand. “It is great to have such a dedicated Scot who has a passion for education and the community. Mr. Wells experience in radio, media, and consensus-building will help our district soar to new heights.”

Another SCS hire

The Board of Education also named Miriam Davis the new executive assistant to the superintendent during Monday night’s meeting. Davis has previously served Scotland County Schools as a licensure specialist.

“I am excited to support Dr. LeGrand’s vision for Scotland County Schools,” Davis said. “I view this role as an opportunity to continue my service with Scotland County Schools and utilize my advanced degree and training to help improve student outcomes and community relations.”

Davis began her career in education as the GEAR-UP Project Coordinator with Scotland County Schools. Following that appointment, she served as an exceptional children’s teacher at Carver Middle School prior to her latest appointment as a licensure specialist. Davis earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in public administration from Fayetteville State University followed by a master’s of public administration from the University of Phoenix.

“Ms. Davis brings a wealth of skills and knowledge that will be a value-add to the Scotland County community,” LeGrand said. “Her expertise in public administration will help to provide excellent customer service to all stakeholders and support effective, efficient operations.”

Davis will begin her new position on June 14, 2021.

