PIM to give out medicine to those in need

EAST LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry is looking for more ways to help the community get the medicines they need.

On Friday, PIM will be partnering with United Healthcare Group and Innovative Insurance Group to provide individuals and families with free over-the-counter medicine.

“This event is open to anyone 18 and over,” said Program Development and Outreach Coordinator Chanel L. McClennahan. “We won’t need an ID to get the medicine but we are asking that you pre-register. We know that not everyone can afford the medicine they might need and with allergy season going on we wanted to provide it to those who wouldn’t be able to afford it.”

Items that can be received are pain relief, cold and cough medicine, allergy, digestive, vitamins and some children’s medicines.

“When people register they will be able to choose what medicines they want and which brands they prefer,” McClennahan said. “With our partnership with Innovative Insurance Group they will also answer a question about insurance and if they’re interested in learning more about affordable insurance. So not only are we providing these medicines for people who might not be able to afford it but also helping them learn more about affordable insurance.”

The event will be held at the Partners in Ministry campus located at 12 Third Street in East Laurinburg from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To register visit mobileotcevent.com. For questions contact 910-802-4304.

The event will be held in partnership with the PIM food bank so for those who are interested in a food box along with their medicines will have the option to get one as well.

PIM is also still accepting applications for the STEMulation camp that begins on June 14 and goes to June 18. The camp will use science and technology to help students understand and apply the principles of flight. The deadline to register if June 11. For information or to register contact PIM at 910-277-3355.

