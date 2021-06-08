More students attending summer school than planned

LAURINBURG —Summer school is underway with more students coming than signed up.

During Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Chief Academic Officer Sandra Noel spoke to the board about the first day of the summer program.

“We started today, so it’s been an exciting day,” Noel said. “I got to go to a couple of schools this morning. Scotland High School I went there first this morning and they actually had more kids show up to school than registered which is awesome. We’re so excited to see that and the staff is doing a phenomenal job, they all jumped in at the media center and gave them all schedules and got them in there. No one got turned away.”

As of June 3, the total number of students who signed up was 1,083 — but the number after Monday’s late sign-ups was not discussed.

Noel added while she was there she also saw the instruction already beginning, which made her excited about what the program is going to do for the Scotland County students.

“Students will be given a pre- and post-assessment to monitor their growth in reading and in math,” Noel said. “Elementary will be using iStation … middle school, however, is utilizing iReady which is a really exciting program. RTA, the read to achieve students, those students were embedded into the summer camps so they’ll be receiving instruction and they’ll have an opportunity to assess at the end of the summer.”

The students taking part in the summer program also were given the option to partake in the CTE summer camp courses in grades 6 to 11. The students who wanted to partake in the program were able to go to the CTE camp courses in the afternoons.

“Some other things are that we do have some pre-k kits that have come in,” Noel said. “We’re excited that they’ve been provided. They’re here at the Central Office for students who have gotten the least amount of face-to-face instruction this year. So our staff is working on getting those kits ready and those out. Hopefully, they’ll be out to families by the end of the month so they’ll have those.”

