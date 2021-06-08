Sheriff, county take aim at better pay for deputies

LAURINBURG — Sheriff Ralph Kersey made an impassioned plea to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners on Monday for a pay raise for his employees in an effort to bring his department closer to what those in neighboring counties are earning.

“I’ve been sheriff for seven years, and each year we submit the same paperwork,” Kersey said. “We rarely ask for very much … beyond a pay raise in 2016 that we received.

“I’m not here for myself,” he added. “But I do care for my family (employees). It’s important they are taken care of (and) sometime we feel like a red-headed stepchild.”

Kersey said the state average for starting deputies is $40,810 while deputies starting in Scotland County make $32,832.

He went on to say the starting salary in Richmond County is $33,000 and Moore is $38,101 — but each will be getting a raise with the next budget. The starting salary in Robeson is $35,000 and in Hoke is $34,957. Kersey also said the starting salary for the city of Laurinburg is $38,661.”

“Is it any wonder people are not considering us … or leaving here?” Kersey said. “It’s a waste of time for me to go out recruiting. I have no applications for patrol of detention (and) we’ll be up a creek if this keeps happening.”

The sheriff pointed out that the crime rate in the county — not including the city of Laurinburg — is down 73% since he took over as sheriff.

“And that’s because of the people we have and the programs we’ve started,”Kersey said. “So I’m pleading with you to consider a pay raise for these hard-working people.

“I’ll come cut your grass and wash your cars if I need to,” he added.

A question from the board asked Kersey what kind of raise he was looking for.

“Well, I’ll just throw this out: A 15% raise will put is right in line with Richmond and others — until they get their raises this year,” said.

According to County Manager Kevin Patterson, the Sheriff’s Office total budget is $2.8 million, and giving a 15% raise to deputies and investigators would increase that budget by about $450,000.

Kersey tossed out more numbers to fuel his request.

“We’ve had 19 people leave us since January 2019,” he said. “Fourteen of those left for more money — including to the SBI and Highway Patrol, but others to other area agencies. They are coming and getting three months of training and then they are gone.

“Money talks,” he added.

The 2021-22 budget

The county held a public hearing Monday on its proposed $46 million fiscal year budget and, following that, a discussion about the information provided by Patterson.

The budget does include a raise for the Sheriff’s Office, tentatively set for 5%, but commissioners spoke in favor of stretching that number to at least get halfway to the 15% that Kersey mentioned.

“It seems the board is interested in finding a way to at least address those salaries over a period of time, not all at once,” stated Board Chair Carol McCall.

The board also instructed Patterson to look for ways to reduce the tax rate before the commissioners review the final proposed budget on June 21.

