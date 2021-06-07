SEarCH finishes 2021 graduations

LAURINBURG — On Saturday morning, Scotland Early College High School graduated 40 students, bringing an end to the graduation season.

It’s the first traditional graduation for Principal Kesha Hood, as last year was a drive-through ceremony.

“It feels wonderful to be able to have this graduation this year,” Hood said. “We feel very blessed and you can just feel the excitement from everyone to be here and get to be having a normal graduation after everything they went through this past year.”

During her speech to her students, she encouraged all of trhem, and those in attendance, to take the moment in.

“As I stand before you today, it seems surreal as some of you I’ve known since elementary school,” Hood said. “You made it through the last two years and many changes that it has brought into your lives.

“Class of 2021, you were born in such fast times and these last few years have seemed like a whirlwind even though I know you’ve been wishing for this time to come,” she added, “and you have counted down the days for you to cross this stage, I want to remind you to take a minute to soak it all in.”

Scotland County Schools Superintendent Takeda LeGrand also spoke to the class about remembering what they have learned during their time in Scotland County Schools.

“Remember the gift of today and remember how you feel in this moment,” LeGrand said. “Be great in your own right … so when people ask where you’re from you can proudly say ‘I’m from Scotland County.’”

