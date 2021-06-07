Tell us about your dad

With Father’s Day just around the corner, The Laurinburg Exchange wants to know about some of your favorite memories and thoughts of your dad.
Below are a list of questions — please choose the ONE you would like to answer in 50 words or less. Send your response to [email protected], and be sure to include a photo of your dad por one of the two of you together, along with your name, hometown and a phone number in case there are questions.
All responses must be received by Wednesday, June 16, at 5 p.m.
The questions are:
— What is your favorite memory of dad?
— What is your funniest story about dad?
— What lesson did you learn from dad that you practice today?
— Why is your dad your hero?
— How did your father inspire you?