Laurinburg gets 2021-22 National Main Street Program accreditation

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg has once again been accredited as a National Main Street Program.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of the accredited programs to recognize the exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the MainStreet Approach.

This year there were 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs.

“During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts,” President and CEO of Main Street America Patrice Frey. ” I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”

According to a press release, in 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 new businesses, generated 14,988 new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.

In the 2019-20 fiscal year downtown Laurinburg experienced a combined public and private investment totaling over $1.3million. Volunteer hours for events, committees, and other downtown activities reached nearly 7,000 hours for the year.

“Overall, this is a major accomplishment,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “We are grateful for all our volunteers and our partners who played a key role in making this possible. For us to continuously be accredited just shows that there’s continuous support and continuous progress in our downtown program. I think the downtown program is very bright.”

Each year the performance of the Laurinburg Downtown Advisory Council is evaluated by the North Carolina MainStreet Program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as, fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

“It’s a wonderful recognition, I’ve been involved in the downtown since the Downtown Revitalization Committee and to be selected to be on the DAC was quite an honor,” said Executive Director for the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chris English. “This has been an incredible experience being seen as an accredited main street community.”

The city first received North Carolina accreditation in 2018 and became a nationally accredited last year.

“We’re nationally recognized as a Main Street Program,” Walters said. “It’s awesome because it gives us a lot more opportunities, a lot more resources, a lot more guidance, there are just so many more tools we have at our disposal because we’re nationally accredited.”

