Home attracts a red-headed woodpecker

LAURINBURG — There was a strange knocking recently at JoAnn Jacobs’ home in Laurinburg — and then she saw it.

Jacobs, who is a bird enthusiast and enjoys watching birds of all kinds come to the numerous bird-feeders in her yard, noticed one day that her home had attracted a red-headed woodpecker.

“It was amazing to see the woodpecker,” she said. “The head of it was huge.”

She described the woodpecker as “larger than a blackbird.”

Shannon Newton, a birdwatcher and self-described bird traveler with an extensive background in bird knowledge, has been around the world to observe many different types of birds. She said she had discovered more than 436 species in her travels.

As rare as the woodpecker was for Jacobs to see, Newton said they are fairly common in this area.

“Red belly, flicker, sapsucker and pileated woodpeckers are common, as well,” she added.

Newton stated that most woodpeckers like trees that have a diseased section, because insects like to hide in those parts of the trees, which is an easy meal for the woodpeckers.

Jacobs said Thursday that she had not seen — or heard — the woodpecker return to her home.

Hunter Locklear is a summer intern from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.