A SENIOR SURPRISE

LAURINBURG — While recent Scotland High graduate Ethan Lowery might not have had the junior or senior year he hoped for, he did manage to get a huge surprise to finish out the year.

On Tuesday, Lee Howell of Scotland Motors offered a 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage to be given off to one lucky Scotland High student. This if the fifth year the local car dealership has partnered with the high school for this event.

“If the kids ever need anything special done for them, this was the year for it,” Howell said. “With virtual learning and everything else they had to deal with it was important for us to keep this going and give them a little extra boost to work hard in their classes.”

Students who have good grades and no absences were given tickets to participate in the drawing along with a bonus ticket if they were on time to class.

The event was held live on the Scotland High Facebook page and showed Principal Larry Obeda pulling Lowery’s name out of the wheel. Obeda called the number on file for Lowery and spoke to his mother to tell her he had won the car, which she responded, “are you serious?”

The event was not meant to be an annual occurrence as it started as just a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Scotland Motors and the high school, but after so many students thanked Howell for doing it he decided to keep the event going.

Last year’s winner of the Scotland Motors car giveaway was sophomore Camden Williams.

