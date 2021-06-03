Burn ban lifted for Scotland County

LAURINBURG — The burn ban placed on Scotland County on May 24 has been lifted, according to Scotland County Assistant County Ranger Dylan Green, who said it was lifted due to improving conditions across the state.

“The improvement came mainly to the Sandhill and Coastal Plain region,” said Green. “Last week we saw a few showers and cooler temperatures that provided some much-needed relief. A good rain Wednesday night, throughout the day on Thursday and chances of rain Friday as well justified the lifting of the burn ban.

“We don’t want to have to drag it out any more than we have to, because we know it hinders people’s everyday lives and the burn ban violations can impact the public financially,” Green added.

Green also said, due to sandy soils and fuel types in the area, fire season never truly ends for Scotland County.

“As we transition into the summertime weather pattern, only a few days of hot and dry conditions can dry us out in a hurry,” said Green. “No matter how much rain we receive, residents should always ere on the side of caution when burning. Keep your water hose, shovels and rakes close by.”

When it comes to campfires, burn pits and even charcoal disposal, Green said it is important to remain cautious.

“Rake around all burning pits and campfires and when finished with the festivities, drown the coals with water,” said Green. “Stir everything up and drown again until there is no residual heat in the area. We have seen an above-average number of fires caused by charcoal disposal this year as well.

“Please make sure that all coals are cold before dumping and avoid dumping them in the woods if possible,” added Green.

As July 4 approaches, Green voiced concerns as the possibility of fireworks begin to arise.

“When shooting fireworks, please make sure that again a water hose or other fire suppression tools are nearby so everyone can have a fun and safe holiday,” said Green. “We appreciate the understanding and the cooperation we received throughout the duration of the burn ban. We experienced fire danger levels that have never been seen before and damage remained minimal. However, as stated earlier we are not out of the woods yet, no pun intended. We must remain cautious.”

The North Carolina Forest Service has lifted a ban on all open burning for the following counties in North Carolina: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne. The burn ban went into effect May 24 due to hazardous forest fire conditions in the area.

