Health department makes seven inspections

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of seven inspections of area food service locations during the month of May.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— May 4: Food Lion South, Laurinburg, 99.5

— May 4: Food Lion Deli, Laurinburg, 96.5

— May 24: Arby’s, Laurinburg, 96.5

— May 24: Sycamore Lane School Cafeteria, Laurinburg, 97.0

— May 25: Scottish Pines, Laurinburg, 96.5

— May 26: Scotia Village, Laurinburg, 97.5

— May 27: Subway, Laurinburg, 93.5