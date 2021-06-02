Seven earn Brian Rush Education Scholarships

LAURINBURG — Seven Scotland High School graduates from the Class of 2021 were the recipients of the annual Brian Rush Education Scholarship.

These scholarships have been given since 2011 and each one is $500.

“I think these scholarships are very important for these students,” said Essie Davis, chairperson of the Brian Ruch Education Schoolarship Committee. “Some of these students really need help with the financial aspects of going to college.

“But the Brian Rush scholarship is only a piece of the puzzle,” she added.

Each year, students are required to apply for the scholarship. As part of that application, students are asked to supply information about their high school academics, community and school activities, write an essay, tell where they will attend college, what their major will be and more.

From there, a committee looks through all of the applications received and, generally, chooses between six and nine scholarship winners — though there have been as many as 12 winners before.

This year, there were seven scholarships awarded. Those winners were: Mia Mackie, Ayana Lee, Jamesia Galbreath, Sa’Nya Brown, Juhiyu Williams, Christian Cathins and Destiny McCormick.

“The more we know about each student, the better,” Davis explained. “Almost every student who applies for the scholarship is deserving in one way or another, and it’s always a very difficult decision for the committee. But we are looking for the best, as well as those who are in the greatest need.”

