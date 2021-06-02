CTE camp gets extended

File photo Students will have the opportunity to learn about the CTE programs offered in Scotland County Schools for an extended period this summer. The usual one-week camp for middle schools has been extended to not only offer the classes for students up to grade 11, but will also offer five weeks of programs. File photo From the CTE summer camp to CTE family night, students and parents will get to learn about CTE programs and the careers available in Scotland County this summer.

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools is always looking for more ways to get students involved in its programs, and this year’s CTE summer camp is no different.

CTE Director Jonathan McRae explained that, typically, the summer camp is only a week long for middle school students — but this year’s camp will be five weeks and offered to students in grades 6 to 11.

“We wanted to be able to serve more students,” McRae said. “This helps them learn not only what is offered through our CTE program but can also help them decide what they want to do in the future and get that experience.”

The program will offer classes relating to everything from baking to drones though some of the classes will only be offered during a select week of the class.

“To find out what classes are going to be what week parents and students should look at the schedule,” McRae said. “Because this is a five-week camp students have the options of when they want to come. They can come one week, two weeks or all five weeks so if you have a vacation or a family member coming in and you can’t come one week you can still come all the others.”

The camp will also be offered at various schools this year in place of just having it at the high school. Carver Middle School, Spring Hill Middle School and Scotland High will be holding the camps and students will sign up with their respective school.

“We’re trying to reach as many students as we can and get them to learn about these programs,” McRae said. “And this will be an in-person face-to-face camp. We will be following all the guidelines the schools have put in place with wearing masks, social distancing and being in small groups but this gives kids the opportunity to come to learn face-to-face this summer.”

The camp begins next week and McRae added parents should sign up as soon as possible if they’re interested in allowing their child to attend. The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 3:15 a.m. and provide breakfast along with lunch for the students. Transportation will also be available for students who need it.

The links to sign up can be found on the participating school’s Facebook pages or websites.

“We’re doing two programs this summer so we have the CTE camp and we’re going to do a CTE Family Night,” McRae said. “This will be open to all students and parents in the district … we’ll be having guest speakers talking on a themed topic each week so if for example, your first grader wants to be a doctor you can come to our health science night where you can learn what it will take to become a doctor but also what jobs there are in the area.”

The family night event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the media center at Scotland High with dinner provided and the themes changing each week. Along with guest speakers, the school system is partnering with the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce and Richmond Community College to hold a job and education fair at the event to let parents and students know what’s available to them.

The CTE nights are health science night on June 8; small business night on June 15, culinary night on June 22, technology night on June 29, construction night on July 13 and digital marketing night on July 20.

For information, contact McRae at Scotland High School or email him at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]