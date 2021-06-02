Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

June 5

— Scotland Early College High School will be holding its graduation in the Scotland High auditorium at 9 a.m.

— The North Carolina Democratic Party will hold “Build Back Bluer Day of Action” at the Scotland County Democratic Headquarters, 317 Main St, in Laurinburg, starting at noon.

June 6

— Local author Carrie Clark will be holding a book reading for children at the Dragon Park on Turnpike Road from 1 until 3 p.m. She will be reading from her book, “A Fun Nature Walk.”

June 11

— Partners In Ministry has partnered with United Healthcare Group and Innovative Insurance Group to provide individuals and families who are in low-income homes with free over-the-counter medicine. Individuals will receive items that include, but are not limited to pain relief, cold and cough medicine, allergy, digestive, vitamins and even children’s medicines. The primary purpose for this event is to identify participants that may qualify for the free prescription pharmacy program. All over-the-counter medicine is completely free and for anyone in gthe county over the age of 18. Where: Partners In Ministry, 12 Third Street, East Laurinburg. When: From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. How do I sign up: Pre-orderyour medicine online (strongly encouraged!):Link below.https://form.123formbuilder.com/5909177//or Visit Partners InMinistry’s website at www.pim-nc.org

June 12

— Scotland County Schools will sell the contents of the former I.E. Johnson Elementary School. Desks, tables, and chairs will be available to the public for purchase from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at I.E. Johnson Elementary, 815 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg. Please make arrangements for pick-up.

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will host a Murder Mystery Dinner. The “Death Ahoy” themed event will be trying to uncover who killed cruise director Sunny Sails. Tickets are $35 and include a steak dinner. The event will be held at Brick + Mortar located at 209 S. Main St. in Laurinburg. For information, contact 910-277-2585.

June 18

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will be held with Jim Quick and Coastline in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

June 19

—A farmers market will be held in McDuffie Square from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will feature local farmers and craft vendors. McDuffie Square is the new park located between Railroad and Atkinson streets.

June 25

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

July 23

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host the Tim Clark Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

Aug. 28

— In its finale, the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host The Tams in downtown Laurinburg at 5 p.m. as part of a day-long “Back to School Festival.”

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.