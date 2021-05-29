Christ Centered Bible College graduates first class

LAURINBURG — Christ Centered Bible College celebrated a historic occasion on Saturday, handing out diplomas to its first-ever class of graduates.

The college was established in April 2019 by Apostle John Peguese III and Pastor Rachel Peguese with the intent of teaching biblical studies and principals/

“This is something the Lord gave us several years ago, but we never were able to implement until now,” said John Peguese, who has pastored in Laurinburg for more than 20 years. “This really is an awesome achievement that will benefit the community.”

The college’s curriculum is provided and taught by leaders of the California-based International School of Ministries, and the college — housed within Glory’s Light Outreach Ministries on Aberdeen Road in Laurinburg — operates under the umbrella of the accredited Christian Leadership University.

Saturday’s graduation ceremony included some words of wisdom from guest speaker Apostle Donnie Meetze, whose ministry often takes him into the foreign mission fields.

“You graduates have reached a milestone, and my question to you is … what are you going to do with it?” Meetze said. “Will you squander it, or will you reach for the stars?

“You need to understand that you are in a God moment right now,” he added. “And you can go further, but it’s up to you.”

A total of 19 graduates received their associates degree in biblical studies.

Those graduates — who hail from Scotland, Cumberland, Hoke and Halifax counties — included valedictorian Rachel Peguese, Sharon Armstrong, Annie Bethea, Jeanette Elliott, Christel Evans, Kiera Freeman, Heather McCallum, Tyrone McCallum, Laura McMillan, Linda McRae, Cassandra Murchison, Gary Murray, Stephanie Murray, Cynthia Nwachukwu, Cedric Roberts, Melody Roberts, Lanora Washington, Martha Whittle and Martha Williams.

Christ Centered Bible College is currently enrolling new students for the fall for both an associates degree and bachelors degree. For information, call 910-217-0002 or email to kcconcortsolutions @gmail.com.

