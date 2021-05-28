Church plans free fun, food, adventure

LAUREL HILL — Huckabee Grove Church will be hosting a community event and everyone is invited.

Pastor Matthew Hayes said there will be fun for all ages.

“We will be having all types of activities,” said Haynes. “There will also be a water slide and we are planning a scavenger hunt.”

The event, which will be held Saturday, June 12, is free to all of those who choose to attend.

“We will also have hot dogs for our guests which are also free of charge,” said Haynes.

Haynes said this is the first time the church has held an event like this.

“Usually we hold events for our church family, but this time we are using it as a way to reach out to our community,” said Haynes. “We are trying to shape our children’s future without substance use.”

Huckabee Grove Church is located at 17741 Church St. in Laurel Hill.

“The fun begins at 11 a.m.,” said Haynes. “Please come out and join us as we help protect our youth while coming together as a community and having some fun.”

Huckabee Grove Church is partnering with the Stop the Pain organization for this community event.

“In the words of the Bible, ‘For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labour of love, which ye have shewed toward his name,’ Hebrews 6:10a,” said Haynes.

