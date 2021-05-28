BOE getsupdate onCTE plans

LAURINBURG — During this week’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the Scotland County Board of education heard from CTE Director Jonathan McRae about the plan and update for the CTE programs.

Some of the highlights from the 2020-21 year included renovating the greenhouse at the high school, increasing the business advisory council, expanding the CTE summer camp, introducing CTE family nights, students earning 896 career-ready credentials in the fall and the class of 2021 having 187 potential CTE completers.

McRae told the board about some new classes that will be coming to the district, such as a job board in the cafeteria which will show all the part-time jobs in the area for students who are looking for one.

“We’re going to work closer with RCC in workforce development classes,” McRae said. “We have plans for at SEarCH and Shaw Academy to offer a fourth block electrical commercial electrical class, this is basically the beginnings of becoming a commercial electrician … we’ve got about eight students right now who are excited about that.”

McRae added the course could also be run during the 3 to 6 p.m. program for students who need classes later in the day. Over the past year, several new CTE courses have been added to see if the classes were something students were interested in.

“Our CTE courses that were approved by the state last year, we’ve put them in place,” McRae said. “Some of those we’re trying out, we want to make sure kids have that opportunity and see if that’s something they want to take or not. Some courses they’re picking up on others there’s not as much interest so as we move forward we’ll make adjustments and offer what is being demanded by our students.”

Board Chair Rick Singletary commended the work McRae and his department are doing adding that by doing this, not only helps students be more likely to graduate but also to be ready to enter the workforce.

“We also salute you for making all this happen,” Singletary said. “We appreciate your leadership in that but I also hear you on that flexibility. For those students who cannot come during the day they were offered an opportunity after.

“That’s what flexibility education should really be about, it’s not one size fit all and I think it’s just commendable for your department to be flexible enough to see that and meet the needs of our students,” he added.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]