UNCP launches teaching pathway program with Montgomery schools

PEMBROKE – UNC-Pembroke recently signed an articulation agreement with Montgomery Community College providing a seamless pathway for aspiring teachers to complete their four-year teaching degree.

The collaboration is designed to increase the recruitment and retention of highly qualified teachers and administrators in Montgomery County. The new program involves a partnership with Montgomery County Schools.

To qualify, students must complete the required hours for the Associate of Arts in Teacher Education or Associate of Science in Teacher Education from MCC and transfer to UNCP and complete a major in the Educator Preparation Program (EPP).

“The School of Education is committed to preparing teachers for rural schools and communities. This partnership allows us to explore innovative opportunities to prepare teachers for rural schools. We are excited to engage MCC and Montgomery County Schools in delivery models for educator preparation in rural communities that assist with meeting the rural needs for teacher licensure,” said Dr. Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education at UNCP.

Participants will be part of the Montgomery County Schools Homegrown Teachers program which will recruit MCC and Montgomery County school students to enter the teaching profession and complete their licensure to return to teach in Montgomery County Schools.

“This articulation agreement with UNC Pembroke demonstrates a commitment to providing Montgomery Community College students every opportunity to make their dream of becoming a teacher a reality,” said Lee Proctor, MCC’s vice president of Instruction and Student Services. “After MCC students completes their final two years of education training at UNCP, we will be proud and pleased to welcome them back home to teach the young people in our communities here in Montgomery County.”

Montgomery County Schools plan to offer early contracts to future teachers in the program, as well as tuition reimbursement for courses taken at UNCP.

“We desperately need certified teachers yearly, and we hope to develop up to 10 teachers per year. We also feel that students from our district will already have connections to the rural area and are more likely to continue their careers with MCS,” stated Tracy Grit, associate superintendent for Human Resources for Montgomery County Schools.

“As we strive to build a more diverse teaching force, the Homegrown Program offers a high-quality program at a fraction of the cost of a traditional teaching program, a win for the students and Montgomery County Schools,” Grit continued.

Qualified students will be enrolled through dual enrollment. They will matriculate with all privileges and benefits available to students enrolled at UNCP, including financial aid, student government leadership, academic transfer honors and social organizations.

Program participants will register for clinical practice and complete student teaching in Montgomery County schools.