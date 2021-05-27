A PERFECT ENDING

LAURINBURG —Principal Fannie Mason recently announced her retirement and decided to go out in a different fashion than normal.

Mason is retiring after serving the school system for 42 years, but has served at Sycamore since the 2017-2018 school year.

“I have loved every minute of being here,” said Mason. “It is just time. Living through the pandemic has shown me not to take life for granted and I want to spend more time with my family.”

The plan, according to Mason is to move back to her home state of South Carolina where her family lives.

“I have nine grandchildren who live there as well as my 89-year-old mother,” said Mason. “My son also moved back home and I want to spend as much time as I can with all of them along with doing a few other things I have planned.”

When asked what she would like to do before leaving Sycamore Lane Elementary, Mason said her first reply was there were so many things she could think of but the funds just were not there.

“Tracy Williams of ROC Inc works here with us,” Mason said. “She told me not to worry about that, to just use my imagination and tell her what I would like to see happen.”

Mason said her main thought was to send the children off with smiles on their faces and having fond final memories of the school year.

“So I just kept thinking and thinking and sharing my ideas,” said Mason, “And these guys made my dream a reality.”

Behind the schoolyard just by the playground, those passing by could see bouncy houses and inflatable slides wrapped around the grass line.

“They truly outdid themselves,” said Mason. “It really does my heart good to see all the children and even the adults out there laughing, running and playing. I wanted to give them all a day when the teachers did not have to be so strict and directive.”

On Wednesday, Mason said the teachers were celebrated with a steak and meal to honor them and the goal was to make Thursday all about the children.

“These boys and girls have really made a week of it,” said Mason. “They had field day earlier in the week and now this, it is a great way for us to take off that stress they had on them during testing last week.

“I can not thank the men and woman making this possible enough,” continued Mason. “It is a great thing they did today and I know the children have enjoyed themselves as well.”

ROC Inc. is the company responsible for making Thursday a possibility and according to owner Terrance Williams, the overall goal is reaching children in the community.

“I want to thank Dr. Mason for all she has done and for the work she has put in at this school,” said Williams.

Also according to Williams, the bouncy houses placed at the school can be used for other purposes.

“We have learned that children with sensory learning issues can enjoy the bouncy houses as well,” said Williams. “We can give them an Ipad connected to wifi and they enjoy the different environment it gives them.”

ROC Inc will also be hosting a summer camp which will run from June 7 through Aug. 14.

Anyone interested in signing up their children may do so by calling the office at 910-817-6123 or Terrance Williams at 910-986-9099.

“We are hoping to work through a scholarship program so we do not have to leave anyone out wanting to participate,” said Williams.

During those weeks children involved in the program will be able to enjoy swimming activities, other various activities with some academics involved as well as field trips to places such as defy gravity.

The summer camp will be held at 10 N. Bridges St. in Hamlet.

“Again, thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Williams for making this day possible and for going above and beyond anything I could have imagined,” said Mason. “Also I will miss all of my students and the staff I have worked with over the years. Today was a wonderful ending to a great career.”

