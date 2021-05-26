LAURINBURG — The Scotland Crime Stoppers program is one step closer to being active in the county.

The organization is looking for volunteers in the community to serve as board members. The board members will decide on policy, procedure and standards for program operation. The board members will also work on the fundraising, promotion and education with the program.

“If anyone is interested contact one of the coordinators,” said Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young. “We’re planning on doing a class for all those who are interested that will explain what exactly the board’s jobs will be. We’re going to be bringing in another Crime Stoppers board to come to talk as well so everyone is aware of what will be expected of them if they want to be a part of the board.”

Young said it’s a common misconception with the members of the Crime Stoppers board is that it’s law enforcement but instead, it’s made of volunteers from the community.

“We want people who want to dedicate their time to helping improve our community,” Young said. “But for our board, we do need people of good moral character who don’t have any felonies on their record.”

The Scotland Crime Stoppers originally began in 2008 but ended in 2012 due to reasons beyond law enforcement control. Since 2014 there has been a push for the program to come back before it was announced earlier this year the program would be coming back.

“There’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes right now like getting the phone lines set up,” Young said. “A lot of work is going into this and we’re hoping to have the program started in the near future.”

Those who are interested in becoming a part of the Scotland Crime Stoppers need to contact one of the law enforcement coordinators by June 16.

The law enforcement coordinators are:

Capt. Chris Young at the Laurinburg Police Department: 910-291-1753.

Capt. John Hunt at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office: 910-276-3385.

Det. Jeffery Cooke at the Laurinburg Police Department: 910-291-1750.

Lt. Darryl Ford at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office: 910-276-3385.

