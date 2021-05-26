Plate sale set for Friday

LAURINBURG — The Brian Rush Educational Scholarship Committee is hosting a plate sale on Friday.

The plates will include chicken salad on a bed of lettuce, a pickle, crackers, a slice of cake along with a drink or water for $10.

“The proceeds go to our scholarship fund in the name of Brian Rush,” said Essie Davis. “We have seven 2021 graduating seniors who are receiving the scholarship this year. It’s a way for us to keep the funds for the scholarship going and continuing to help those students who are wanting to further their education.”

The plate sale will be hosted in the parking lot at the corner of Railroad Street across from the post office. Plates can be delivered if there are five or more.

The scholarship fund was created in 2011 in honor of Brian Rush, who passed away in 2010 from cancer. The scholarship fund was created by his parents Haywood and Elder Bobbie Rush.

For information or to place an order, contact Elder Bobbie Rush at 336-279-0026 or Mechell Vasquez at 910-706-1109.

Reach Katelin Gandee at