Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of North Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had broken into their residence and stole a saw, a generator, a radio, a skill saw and a table saw totaling $1,080.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Covenant Way reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole a set of Apple AirPods valued at $150. The vehicle was left secured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Lowe’s in Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that several power tools were taken from the business valued at $850. There is a person of interest in the case.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Turnpike Road reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had thrown a brick through the back windshield of their vehicle. The total estimated cost in damages was $200.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — The Speedway on South Main Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that a customer had passed a counterfeit $20 bill.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Guadalupe Cantor, 24, of First Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brittany Locklear, 18, of Wagram was arrested Tuesday for two counts of larceny by an employee. The arrest was in connection to the larceny of $400 in lottery tickets from Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 1 on Aberdeen Road last week.