Virtual learning plan for 2021-22

LAURINBURG —Those parents and students who may want to remain virtual for the upcoming school year will have the opportunity to do so.

During Monday night’s Committee of the Whole planning meeting, the Scotland County Board of Education heard from Superintendent Takeda LeGrand about the virtual plan.

“We have a district team using feedback from the strategic survey to design a virtual learning program for our families and students here in Scotland County we will submit our plan to the Department of Public Instruction no later than June 1,” LeGrand said. “It is our hope that this virtual learning plan helps Scotland County Schools to be a choice for students and families who want to choose virtual or remote learning as an option for their families — as well as our parents who might currently be receiving educational services through another provider who would like to take advantage of some of the great opportunities that Scotland County Schools is able to provide and be a value at.”

LeGrand added that some of the examples of what remote learning students could still participate in include clubs, athletics CTE programs as well as community college classes because of the partnership with Richmond Community College. Students would also have the option to be part-time or full-time as well.

“The current legislation is estimating no more than 10% of your population,” LeGrand said. “So we’re estimating we can serve up to 500 students in this program, but we want to make sure we assign students in the program to a school zone based on their address or attendance.

“This will allow the parent and student to connect with the actual school for the other activities that happen at the schools …” she added. “We want students to have an option to participate as much as possible in the entire school experience but we want it to be their family choice and we want to respect their family choice.”

Only one question arose for LeGrand on the issue.

“For those parents that are still outliers that are not sure yet that they want their children to come back, at what point do we make them aware of these options?” asked Board Chair Rick Singletary.

LeGrand explained that, once the plan is approved by the state, the school district will begin to market it and informing the parents about it.

